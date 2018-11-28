Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Mumbai wedding reception: Newly wedded couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Wednesday hosted the second wedding reception in Mumbai's Grand Hyatt hotel. The adorable couple looks royal and lovely in the pictures and their photos have taken the internet by storm.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Mumbai wedding reception: Bollywood’s one of the most adorable couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have shared photos from their Mumbai reception. The photos of DeepVeer’s reception have taken the internet by storm as both of them were looking royal, classy and adorable. Actor Deepika Padukone took the photo-sharing site Instagram to share some close-up shots, while Ranveer Singh posted long-shot detailed photos. After looking at the pictures, Deepika and Ranveer’s fans and followers had only one word that is WOW! The photos showcase Deepika and Ranveer’s stunning and royal looking outfits, which were admired by all the netizens.

The newly wedded couple, Deepika and Ranveer, selected to don the ivory and gold color outfits. The bride’s saree was designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, while Ranveer Singh opted sherwani from Rohit Bahl’s creations. Ranveer and Deepika’s second wedding reception was held at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai. The lovely photos of the winsome couple have been liked by thousands of their fans from across the country and the comments section is flooded with the compliments and heartwarming wishes.

Here are some lovely pictures from Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s Mumbai wedding reception:

Ranveer and Deepika's reaction to "Bhabhiji" is too priceless 😂❤️ #DeepVeerReception 💞 pic.twitter.com/xCyw6crshO — #DeepVeerWale 💍💞 ka Cafe ☕️ (@ranveercafe69) November 28, 2018

