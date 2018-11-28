Celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to organise their second wedding reception in Mumbai today, i.e November 2018. Before the duo tied the knot in Italy, an e-invite of the same with white and gold detailing had gone viral on social media. Just like the duo’s early wedding festivities, the Mumbai reception will be attended by their close friends and family.
The lavish wedding reception will begin from 8 pm onwards at The Grand Hyatt hotel where Ranveer’s sister Ritika Bhavani had earlier hosted a post-wedding bash for the couple. Speaking about the duo’s couture, Deepika is likely to wear another ensemble by celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
Before this, Deepika had flaunted a Sabyasachi creation on her Konkani and Sindhi wedding ceremonies followed by Bengaluru reception as well as post-wedding bash. While Ranveer donned Sabyasachi creation on wedding ceremonies, chose a Rohit Bal ensemble for Bengaluru reception and was seen in a Manish Arora’s quirky creation at the post-wedding bash.
The Mumbai reception, which will be held today, will be followed by another post-wedding bash on December 1, where the duo will celebrate their union with Bollywood celebrities and industry insiders.
Check out LIVE Updates of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Mumbai reception here:
Live Updates
Katrina Kaif to walk in with Salman Khan ?
As per reports, it is being said that the Bharat actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will walk in together. In an interview with leading daily, it was revealed that Katrina Kaif had received the invitation four days back to couple’s Mumbai reception and Ranveer Singh has also texted her to grace their reception.
Deepika Padukone with her close friends and family!
A photo from the pre-wedding festivities of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh has gone viral on social media. Posing with her close friends and family, Deepika can be seen dressed in an Anamika Khanna ensemble in the photo.