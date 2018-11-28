Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be having their second wedding reception in Mumbai today. The wedding reception will be held at The Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai. The wedding reception is likely to be attended by the duo's close friends and family. As per latest reports, the duo will organise another wedding bash on December 1 that will be attended by Bollywood celebrities and industry insiders.

The lavish wedding reception will begin from 8 pm onwards at The Grand Hyatt hotel where Ranveer’s sister Ritika Bhavani had earlier hosted a post-wedding bash for the couple. Speaking about the duo’s couture, Deepika is likely to wear another ensemble by celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Before this, Deepika had flaunted a Sabyasachi creation on her Konkani and Sindhi wedding ceremonies followed by Bengaluru reception as well as post-wedding bash. While Ranveer donned Sabyasachi creation on wedding ceremonies, chose a Rohit Bal ensemble for Bengaluru reception and was seen in a Manish Arora’s quirky creation at the post-wedding bash.

The Mumbai reception, which will be held today, will be followed by another post-wedding bash on December 1, where the duo will celebrate their union with Bollywood celebrities and industry insiders.

