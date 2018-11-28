Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Mumbai wedding reception: Deepika Padukone looks beautiful as she poses for the camera with her hubby Ranveer Singh. dressed in an all-white golden avatar. the duo is yet again color coordinating their attires. Deepika has paired her bridal look with a stunning pearl necklace. The picture in a span of 8 minutes has garnered more than 400k likes and the comments section is pouring with compliments for their amazing chemistry.

Bollywood’s most adored couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot this November 14, 15 at Lake Como, Italy. Earlier this week the duo hosted a grand post-wedding party at The Grand Hyatt which was attended by close friends and family members. The couple was in a 6-year long relationship before they made things official. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Ranveer confessed that he wanted to marryDeepika Padukone 3 years back.

Deepika Padukone Nd Ranveer Singh celebrated their first wedding reception last week in Bengaluru on November 21, 2018, which was hosted by Deepika Padukone’s parents Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone. The third reception will be hosted by the duo on December 1 at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. Take a look at their other pictures here:

