Amid the wedding rumours of Bollywood’s sensational couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, latest reports suggest that the duo might tie the knot in Switzerland. Although Band Bajaa Baraat actor has put all the rumours to a rest by confirming that nothing is official yet but reports suggest that Bollywood diva, Deepika Padukone has started shopping for her wedding with her in-laws. While talking to a magazine, the house of energy revealed that he is in love with Deepika’s vibes.

Ranveer Singh was quoted as saying, “It is the function of speculation – to exist. Nothing is official till it is made official and I am not a seer. The ‘Padmaavat’ actor said, “I cannot say this will happen on this date in the future. Right now we are both extremely busy working. Besides, she is also recuperating from back problems. So we are quite occupied and distracted. So, if there is any announcement in the future, you will be hearing me shouting from the rooftops, Ranveer further added. Deepika is a very special person in my life. I admire her a lot and she is a brilliant actor.”

Her capabilities were discovered after Cocktail because it became a commercial success, but I had noticed it much earlier, starting with Love Aaj Kal and then Break Ke Baad and Lafangey Parindey. She is operating at an advanced level of performance right now. Having worked with her in Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and now Padmaavat, you have to see it to believe it, the way she works.

“I can’t think of any actor in today’s time doing double shifts. I remember while shooting for Ram Leela, she was also juggling between Chennai Express and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. I love her vibe; she’s so calm, like a Buddhist monk. She’s extremely warm person, genuine and very, very kind to one and all. Beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside.”

