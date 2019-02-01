The Simmba actor Ranveer Singh and his newlywed wife Deepika Padukone were spotted by the paparazzi at Soho House in Mumbai on Thursday. The couple seemed jocund and looked adorable as usual. Their PDA moments captured by the photographers are breaking the internet making the audience go wild in awe. Have a look at the photos taking social media by storm-

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied a knot in traditional Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies in Italy in November 2018. The duo was rumoured to be dating since the making of the film Goliyon Ki Rasleela- Ramleela and set #couplegoals for all the lovebirds worldwide. And now, the couple has left their fans gushing over their viral photos of adorable PDA at Soho House. DeepVeer never seem to shy away from the cameras when it comes to displaying their love for each other. Ranveer was spotted dusting his beau’s pants and giving her a tight embrace followed by a peck on her cheeks.

Ranveer donned a white sweat pants and red-blue Gucci sweatshirt paired with chic red shoes while Deepika looked stunning in blue denim and black tee paired with white Nike shoes.

Singh established himself in Hindi cinema by starring in three films directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, beginning with the romance Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013). He gained critical acclaim for portraying Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Alauddin Khilji in Bhansali’s period drama Padmaavat (2018). Winning the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for the former. These along with the action film Simmba (2018), rank among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Deepika Padukone is a highly popular actress with a large fan following. The romantic-comedy Cocktail (2012) marked a turning point in Padukone’s career, earning her praise and Best Actress nominations. She established her career with blockbuster hits like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Padmavat, Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela.

