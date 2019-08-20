Lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spared some time from their busy schedule in London and posed with their fans. The photos have gone viral on social media.

One of Bollywood’s most adorable and loved couples, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone surely give relationship goals to one and all with their PDA’s and unconditional love for each other. They complement each other in every way and there is no doubt that they are the most amazing couple in Bollywood.

Ranveer and Deepika, who are currently in London where they are shooting for their upcoming movie 83, made it a special day for their fans as they posed with them and got several photos clicked while they were spending some quality time in London. Not only with their fans, but DeepVeer were also spotted clicking pictures with famous boxer Amir Khan and his wife.

The photos were shared by Deepika and Ranveer’s fan pages and have been breaking the Internet as soon as they started doing rounds on social media. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who tied the knot in November last year in a beautiful wedding in Lake Como, Italy, will be seen in 83 movie which is a biopic based on the life of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev.

It will be the first time when DeepVeer will be seen together in a movie post their wedding, They got hitched last year after dating for over 6 years. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have starred in several movies such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Their upcoming movie 83 is being helmed by ace Bollywood filmmaker Kabir Khan and is being backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Apart from 83, Deepika Padukone will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s directorial venture Chhapaak. Co-starring Vikrant Massey, the film is being backed by Fox Star Studios and is slated to hit the silver screen on January 10 next year. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s fan clubs shared these adorable photos from their amazing time in London:

