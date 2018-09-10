Bollywood sensation Deepika Padukone in an interview with Elle magazine and her director Farah Khan shares what Ranbir Kapoor thinks of her. When asked about her relationship with ex-beau Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika's reply showed that the duo still shares a special bond. Read more

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone, who is yet to sign another film after her blockbuster performance in Padmavati recently, did an interview with Elle, a fashion magazine. The actor was not only interviewed by a columnist at Elle but also the director who launched her in Om Shanti Om – Farah Khan. When asked about her relationship with ex-beau Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika’s reply showed that the duo still shares a special bond.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were once the sweethearts of Bollywood. While they both have moved on and their relationship might have ended years ago, they still share a sizzling chemistry on and off the screen even today. At a time when exes can’t see each other eye to eye, Ranbir and Deepika came together for Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani in 2013. And two years later, they recreated the magic in Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha.

Despite an ugly breakup Deepika and Ranbir have stayed friends, and have been there for each other whether it is walking the ramp to doing movies they are the best example of exes turning friends.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently working on Brahmastra with present girlfriend Alia Bhatt whereas Deepika has taken a break from the movies to plan her grand wedding with Ranveer Singh that is due this November.

According to reports during her interview, Deepika mentioned of her ex and how he had the guts to say things to her face. When Farah khan asked her during the interview if she was a tease it brought out her old memories and shared how Ranbir was the one to tell her that she is one.

Deepika also said in the interview that she is happy with where she is at this stage of her life – professionally and personally.

