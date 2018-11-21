After the dreamy wedding in Italy, the newly wedded couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to host a grand reception in the bride's hometown Bengaluru. The couple checked in the hotel on November 20 and will check out right after the reception on November 22nd. The glorious architectural work at the Royal Palace and the lush greenery with beautiful waterfalls makes it undoubtedly one of the best hotels. Take a look yourself!

DeepVeer took their wedding vows in typical Konkani style on November 14 and on the next day, November 15, they tied the knots again following the traditional Sindhi style. The security at the wedding was tightly organised and even the use of cell-phones for clicking photos was banned. Keeping their special day a private affair, the couple will now compensate it with two grand receptions in Bangalore and Mumbai respectively.

One of the sources close to them revealed that the biggest reason Deepika is choosing it is that the Leela, Bangalore is one of the best known Italian restaurants of New York Le Cirque which is known by the name Le Cirque Signature. DP loves the food of its franchise and her mother has already tasted the food 2-3 times. Well, we are guessing the food will be of predominantly South Indian cuisine.

