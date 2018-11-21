The guest list will include Deepika's family and Prakash Padukone's close friends only. According to few sources cricketer Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble will be attending the reception in Bangalore. Reportedly, it is also expected that the duo will be decked up in Sabyasachi Mukherjee's designer wear for their grand reception.

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh reception: Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble and others will be gracing the event, here's the entire guest list!

The newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to welcome their guests at their grand wedding reception at The Leela palaceBangalore. As per reports, the reception is being hosted by Deepika Padukone’s parents Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone. it is also being said that a lot of important members of the sports fraternity are expected to attend their wedding reception.

Soon after their arrival in Mumbai from their 2- day wedding festivities in Italy, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh left for Bengaluru to host their first wedding reception. Tuesday, November 21, 2018, they arrived at Deepika’s residence and waved at their fans from their lit up balcony with Prakash Padukone, Ujjala Padukone and Anisha Padukone. The duo will be check-in to Leela Palace on November 21, 2018, and check-out on November 22, 2018.

The guest list will include Deepika’s family and Prakash Padukone’s close friends only. According to few sources cricketer Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble will be attending the reception in Bangalore. Reportedly, it is also expected that the duo will be decked up in Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s designer wear for their grand reception.

Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble to attend Deepika-ranveer reception in Bangalore. Actore Sudeep and Puneeth Rajkumar give it a miss as they are shooting. — Nagarjun Dwarakanath (@nagarjund) November 21, 2018

Bajirao Mastani couple Deepika and Ranveer will throw a lavish reception at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai on November 28. The star-studded will be attended by Deepika’s close friends such as Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Adorable couple #DeepikaPadukone & #RanveerSingh heading to their wedding reception venue in Bengaluru! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CPRBNxWC4u — Viral Bollywood (@viralbollywood) November 21, 2018

