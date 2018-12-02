Katrina Kaif spotted Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reception: Gorgeous Katrina Kaif was spotted at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's reception in Mumbai on Saturday, December 1, wearing a lace beige-fawn saree. Her light mascara and shiny lipgloss added more beauty to her super amazing outfit.

Katrina Kaif spotted Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reception: Gorgeous Katrina Kaif was spotted at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s reception in Mumbai on Saturday, December 1, wearing a beautiful silver saree. Though many guests were expected at the reception-Rekha, Hema Malini, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Kha and many others, Katrina’s presence came as a surprise to many, perhaps even to herself. Recently, at Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan show, she said that she isn’t expecting to an invitation at DeepVeer’s wedding citing personal reasons.

Coming back to what the beauty wore, Katrina was seen in a lace beige-fawn saree at the reception event. The delicate saree had fine floral decorations on it. She opted for heavy golden-green earnings and completed the look with golden bangles. Her makeup in the look was very subtle and totally matched with her heavy lace silver saree.

There were speculations that the two Bollywood divas were at loggerheads due to some personal reasons, the animosity ended the moment Katrina was seen posing at the thier Mumbai reception, with beautiful red roses in the background.

Surely, the Thugs of Hindostan actress looked quite stunning at the reception and also surprised many by her visit. Her light mascara and shiny lipgloss added more beauty to her super amazing outfit.

