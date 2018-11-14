Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Sangeet ceremony: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, one of the most adorable Bollywood couple, have begun their pre-wedding celebrations at Lake Como in Italy. DeepVeer celebrated their sangeet and mehendi ceremony today where Ranveer Singh rocked up the function after he sang Tune Maari Entriyaan.

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Sangeet ceremony: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, one of the most adorable Bollywood couple, have begun their pre-wedding celebrations at Lake Como in Italy. The duo who is all set to get married on November 14 and 15, had their first pre-wedding celebrations including sangeet and mehendi ceremony. The functions was graced with the presence of both the stars, close friends and family members and a couple of Bollywood performers including Harshdeep Kaur and Shubha Mudgal. As per reports, Ranveer Singh fully enjoyed the pre-wedding celebrations by dancing to the tunes of some Punjabi songs like Kala Sha Kala, Gud Naal Ishq Mitha, and others.

But one moment which took all the guests and attendees by surprise was when the groom-to-be Ranveer Singh Tune Maari Entriyaan for his bride-to-be Deepika Padukone at the pre-wedding celebrations. Responding to the gesture, Deepika Padukone also sung songs from some of Ranveer’s film like Befikre and others. Over and all, it was a lovely affair of two families celebrating DeepVeer’s wedding.

In one of the moment that got Deepika Padukone extremely emotional during the celebrations was when Shobha Mudgal was performing thumki. Deepika Padukone almost broke down during that moment and was in tears. The groom-to-be Ranveer Singh consoled her would-to-be wife with a tight hug and brought her live spirit back. Reports also say that in order to express his love for Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh as part of mehendi ceremony have got written DeepVeer on his palm while Deepika was featuring a traditional designer mehendi.

DeepVeer’s wedding is one of the most awaited celebrity marriage of the year ahead of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as per reports will also be holding three different receptions in India on November 21, 28 and December 1. As per reports, two of them will take place in Mumbai and one in Bengaluru.

