DeepVeer will start their much-awaited wedding ceremonies today in Lake Como. The sangeet ceremony and the mehndi rituals will take place today evening. The couple will be tying the knots on November 14-15 in their destination wedding at Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como in Italy. Respecting each others beliefs and castes, the marriage will be performed following both Sindhi rituals and Konkani rituals.

The grand celebration of their love, the wedding will be a close-knit affair with the presence of close friends and family members only. But the duo have invite some selective important people from the Bollywood industry too, like Sanjay Leela Bhansali to bless them in their new journey. Three different lavish reception ceremonies will be hosted by DeepVeer after their marriage.

For now, the celebrations have already started with a few rituals already happening from Ranveer’s side. The fans are going gaga over it and are not able to hold their excitement any longer. So, we have brought some inside details of the grand Sangeet ceremony that is going to happen tonight.

Singer Harshdeep kaur along with Bobby Pathak and Firoz Khan will be setting the stage on fire for DeepVeer’s sangeet. Yes! The Zaalima singer has been pitched in for making the night musical. Sonjoy Das took to his official Twitter account to share his hap[piness with fans. In his post, he said that he along with the troop has reached Milan for a very special occasion of Deepika and Ranveer. Adding up to it, he said that he will be performing with Harshdeep Kaur for their special musical night. Harsheep is a famous Bollywood singer who has given her voice for many famous tracks including Kabira from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Dibaro from Raazi, Zaalima from Raees.

