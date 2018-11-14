Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh sangeet ceremony: The much-awaited celebrity wedding Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will finally be taking place tomorrow at Lake Como in Italy. However, ahead of tomorrow's function, singer Harshdeep Kaur, who is attending DeepVeer's wedding and will be performing in one of the functions, did share the first glimpse of the venue from the grand celebrity wedding.

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh sangeet ceremony: The much-awaited celebrity wedding Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will finally be taking place tomorrow at Lake Como in Italy. The marriage function is being touted to be an intimate affair as both the actors have kept it a family and close friends function. DeepVeer wedding is one of the most awaited celebrity weddings of the year as the entire B-town, fans and followers of the star couple are keeping a close watch on the happenings. While it was a sangeet ceremony day at DeepVeer wedding, fans and B-town celebs were waiting patiently to access the first photos of the adorable couple but nothing surfaced online. Fans who kept waiting for a glimpse of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh from the wedding but nothing came up from Italy.

However, it was singer Harshdeep Kaur, who is attending DeepVeer’s wedding and will be performing in one of the functions, did share the first glimpse of the venue from Deepika Padukone’s wedding. The Kabira Singer took it to Instagram and shared a photo with her husband Mankeet Singh, giving the view of the scenic location. But the photo did not last for long and soon it was found deleted from singer’s Instagram page.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will exchange the wedding vows on November 14, 15 in traditional styles. In order to respect each other’s tradition, the couple will marry in Sindhi culture and also in Konkani culture. Meanwhile, both the actors have remained tight-lipped about who all will be attending the wedding ceremony in Italy.

According to reports, talking about today’s celebration, it was kind of Punjabi wedding affairs with some of old Punjabi songs which pepped up the function forcing the guests and groom-to-be and bride-to-be to dance. Well, it was the first day of DeepVeer wedding but the main event will take place on November 14 and 15.

