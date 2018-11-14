Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Sangeet ceremony: Fans, B-town people all are waiting for the first glimpse of the star couple who are all set to get married today. DeepVeer flagged of their pre-wedding celebrations in Italy by exchanging rings in Phool Muddi style and later dancing to the tunes of some Punjabi songs.

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Sangeet ceremony: Fans, B-town people all are waiting for the first glimpse of the star couple who are all set to get married today i.e. November 14 and 15 in two different cultural setups. DeepVeer flagged off their sangeet and mehendi celebrations at the luxuries and picturesque Lake Como in Italy. Among the things which kept the guests pepped up at the sangeet and wedding ceremony where a host of spectacular performances by Shobha Mudgal, Harshdeep Kaur and other dance performance by guests and family members.

Among one of the instances which grabbed guests attention at the pre-wedding celebrations was when Deepika Padukone almost wept into tears. According to reports, it happened during Shobha Mudgal performance when she was performing a thumri dance that brought bride-to-be Deepika Padukone in tears. Looking at this, Ranveer Singh reached up to her would-to-be-wife, hold her tight and gave a loving hug and console her. Deepika Padukone following this Ranveer’s gesture once again felt live and began enjoying her wedding celebrations.

As per reports, B-town buzz is that Ranveer Singh also sung Tune Maari Entriyaan song for his would-to-be wife and in return, Deepika Padukone also sang some songs from Ranveer Singh films. Reports also suggest that following the Konkani tradition, the duo exchanged engagement rings in Phool Muddi style, which is a very popular tradition in the Konkani culture. Phool Muddi was one of the first rituals which took place at their luxurious wedding venue, the Lake Como in Italy.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding is one of the most awaited Bollywood event of the year. Reports are of the view that a number of B-town celebs including close friends of both the actors have flown to Italy but everyone is tight-lipped as to who all are attending the wedding of one of the most adorable celebrity couple.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More