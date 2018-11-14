Even though we all are celebrating the union of two love birds, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, many of the fans are unaware of how this dreamy love story started. The spark in their on-screen chemistry lead to this day that the two are getting married now. It was their first movie together, Goliyon Ki Raas Leela-Ram Leela and the couple felt deeply, madly and truely in love with each other.

A crew member from the movie shared with Huffington Post how their love between them started budding. According to the crew person, it all started off with a passionate kiss during the shoot of the ultimate sensuous and romantic song Ang Laga De. The shooting was happening at the Film City in the year 2012, right 6 years before the couple is tying the knots. They all already had an impression of their love affair but this passionate kiss confirmed it for everyone.

He also added that DeepVeer were quite open about their relationship on the sets of the movie. Showing care and love for each other, they would call each other baby and eat together and also sometimes vanish when the shoot would pause. The crew member said that they all thought that Ranveer Deepika’s love would fade once the shoot for the movie gets over but then the couple worked with each other again for Bajirao Mastani under under banner of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The super hit movie was a proof of their ever-lasting love. Concluding the conversation, the crew member said something that you would agree to. They talked about everything, without stopping, like a married couple would do.

Isnt this love story fascinating?

