Bollywood newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to host second reception in Mumbai on November 28, 2018. There are a few details about the second reception which have not come into the limelight. We have compiled a few things which you should know about.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding is over but looks like the celebrations are not over yet. After throwing a big fat reception in Bengaluru on November 21, 2018. The couple is all set to host second reception in Mumbai on November 28, 2018. Unlike Mumbai’s reception which will take place in of December 1, 2018, this one will be a low key affair which will be attended by closed and dear ones.

A lot of details have surfaced on the Internet regarding the Mumbai reception, however, lesser is known about the second reception which will also take place at the same place. We have compiled 5 things which everyone should know about.

1. Before today’s reception, they celebrated their first in Bangalore where many bigwigs from sports, business and Tollywood came in attendance. They will host their third reception in Mumbai on December 1.

2. The wedding reception is expected to begin at 8 pm tonight.

3. The venue of the Mumbai’s reception will take place in Mumbai’s five-star hotel The Grand Hyatt. Not only that, the December 1 reception will also take place in the same hotel.

4. The couple recently shared the wedding reception invite. Themed in white and gold, the invitation card is elegant yet classy.

5. Reportedly, this reception will be a low-key affair which will be attended by the closed ones.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh exchanged their wedding vows at Lake Como Palace in Italy on November 14-15 of this year after each other for almost six years. The couple’s wedding took place in Konkan traditions followed by Sindhi. The couple looked beautiful in ace designer Sabyasachi’s creation.

Due to no photo policy, the guests were not allowed to click pictures inside the wedding. Choreographer Farah Khan, Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali were invited for the big fat wedding.

The duo worked together in three movies such as Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ramleela, Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani. Individually, Deepika Padukone has bagged a Meghna Gulzar’s untitled project based on the acid victim of 2006 Laxmi.

