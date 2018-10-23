It has been officially confirmed that B-town's most loved couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are finally getting married in the coming month. Earlier it was reported that the big screens' Ram and Leela will exchange the wedding vows at Lake Como, Italy, however, the latest reports suspect a change in plan.

It has been officially confirmed that B-town’s most loved couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are finally getting married in the coming month. The actors on Sunday took to their Twitter handle to broke the big news and ever since they have announced their wedding date their fans can’t keep calm. Tweeple can’t stop pouring in wishes for the power couple and are excited to witness the D-day along with their favourite stars.

Earlier it was reported that the big screens’ Ram and Leela will exchange the wedding vows at Lake Como, Italy, however, the latest reports suspect a change in plan. If reports to be believed then Deepika and Ranveer will now tie the knot at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. The reason for the shift in venue has been reported as the families of the couple are finding it a bit difficult to travel all the way to Italy for the wedding.

It has been a couple of years since the duo was in a relationship and their Instagram PDA’s are not something new for all of us. Every time any of them posts a picture on Instagram, the other is always there to leave a sweet comment.

Recently, Deepika made an appearance on Koffee with Karan season 6 with Alia Bhatt. During the show, she also admitted the fact that she is soon to get married to her beau Ranveer Singh.

She also revealed that she loves Ranveer as she always supports her in her hard times and the thing that makes him different from the rest is that he is quite expressive when it comes to showing his love, his sadness or any other emotion.

November 14 and November 15 are going to be the big dates for the couple and for their fans who love the couple more than anything else. Till now, Ranveer and Deepika were giving us major couple goals and we can totally bet that some wedding goals are all set to melt our hearts too.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More