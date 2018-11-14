Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding highlights: Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally got married in a traditional Konkani style in Italy today! The ceremony took place at Villa Del Balbianello at Lake Como in Italy. The star couple who kick-started the wedding event with Konkani traditional ceremony Phool Muddi and engagement on November 12, will have the second wedding ceremony today i.e. November 15. The wedding will be followed by two reception, one in Deepika Padukone’s hometown Bangalore and the other one will take place in Mumbai on November 28. As per sources, the engagement and sangeet that took place this week were attended only by the immediate family and closet friends.

According to Mid-day sources, Bollywood hottie Deepika Padukone chose to wear a white dress while Ranveer was looking dashing in a black creation on their engagement ceremony. The source further added by saying that the engagement rings were exchanged in the presence of 45 people. It is believed that the couple got hitched according to the Konkani traditions yesterday i.e. November 14 and will have a North Indian wedding today i.e. November 15. There are also reports that Deepika and Ranveer have decided to go with the shades of white and golden for their wedding outfits.

According to Times Now, the grand sangeet and mehendi ceremony of DeepVeer took place on Tuesday i.e. November 13 in Italy. From Ranveer Singh singing Tune Maari Enteriyaan for Deepika to Bollywood’s gorgeous lady getting emotional, the grand event was all about old Hindi classic songs. Pinkvilla has filed a report stating that while Shubha Mudgal was performing for the sangeet, Deepika Padukone got emotional and broke down in tears. A source was quoted saying that Shubha Mudgal was performing a thumri when Deepika got emotional. The lady soon got a hug from her man and was back in her happy zone.

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding highlights:

