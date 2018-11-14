Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding highlights: Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally got married in a traditional Konkani style in Italy today! The ceremony took place at Villa Del Balbianello at Lake Como in Italy. The star couple who kick-started the wedding event with Konkani traditional ceremony Phool Muddi and engagement on November 12, will have the second wedding ceremony today i.e. November 15. The wedding will be followed by two reception, one in Deepika Padukone’s hometown Bangalore and the other one will take place in Mumbai on November 28. As per sources, the engagement and sangeet that took place this week were attended only by the immediate family and closet friends.
According to Mid-day sources, Bollywood hottie Deepika Padukone chose to wear a white dress while Ranveer was looking dashing in a black creation on their engagement ceremony. The source further added by saying that the engagement rings were exchanged in the presence of 45 people. It is believed that the couple got hitched according to the Konkani traditions yesterday i.e. November 14 and will have a North Indian wedding today i.e. November 15. There are also reports that Deepika and Ranveer have decided to go with the shades of white and golden for their wedding outfits.
According to Times Now, the grand sangeet and mehendi ceremony of DeepVeer took place on Tuesday i.e. November 13 in Italy. From Ranveer Singh singing Tune Maari Enteriyaan for Deepika to Bollywood’s gorgeous lady getting emotional, the grand event was all about old Hindi classic songs. Pinkvilla has filed a report stating that while Shubha Mudgal was performing for the sangeet, Deepika Padukone got emotional and broke down in tears. A source was quoted saying that Shubha Mudgal was performing a thumri when Deepika got emotional. The lady soon got a hug from her man and was back in her happy zone.
Live Updates
During Sindhi Wedding Ceremony Ranveer Singh friends tore his clothes as a part of a tradition.
This is the latest video that is surafcing on the Instagram where groom Ranveer's baraatis can be seen coming back on a yatch.
At Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Sindhi wedding today, the choice of music is all Ranveer. Nineties hits such as My Name Is Lakhan, Chunnari Chunnari and Tamma Tamma are on the playlist today as the baraat reached the Villa del Balbianello.
Uber Eats wishes Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the most quirky way. They have captioned the picture as Pictures abhi baki hai
Ranveer singh has finally arrived with his baarat for the Sindhi wedding in a 40 crore boat. The pictures will arrive soon, stay tuned
Book my show wishes Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the filmiest way by saying Bajirao ne Mastani se Mohabbat ki hai.Here's to wishing Bollywood's IT couple a very happy married life
Dunkin donuts congratulates Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on their wedding. They have captioned the picture as- From happily unmarried to happily married, celebrate the sweet bond of love and friendship with Dunkin’ Donuts
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding: Personalised sweets and gifts have been sent to guests as a present, take a look here
According to sources, the mandap of Villa Del Balbianello have been ecoarted with red roses for Deepika and Ranveer to have their second marriage ceremony.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer receive witty congratulatory wishes from condom brand.
In a message posted on Twitter, Deepika Padukone's cousin welcomed Ranveer into the family and stated that the actor has dethroned him as the filmiest member of the Padukone family.
There are reports that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's official wedding photos and videos will be out today i.e. November 15 at around 6:00 in the evening. According to the sources, the guests and visitors were requested by the star-couple to not post any photo on social media without their approval.
Smriti Irani who is also known as the favourite bahu of Indian television, took to her official Instagram handle to let her fans know how eagerly she is waiting for DeepVeer's wedding pictures.
According to sources, the star-couple will have their second wedding ceremony today i.e. November 15 according to the North Indian traditions in Italy.
Stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma took to his official Twitter handle to wish Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh a very happy married life! Kapil also shared an adorable photo with DeepVeer along with his post.
As per reports, Ranveer Singh at one of the functions which was part of the pre-wedding celebrations played dhol for Deepika Padukone.
Amul wishes newly-weds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh a very happy married life! The couple got hitched in a low-key ceremony in Italy today at Lake Como. DeepVeer finally got hitched!
The latest video from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding venue is going viral on social media! The location looks beautiful. The video has been shared by many of DeepVeer's fan pages.
Bollywood actor Nimrat Kaur took to her official Twitter handle to wish Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh a happy married life and congratulated the couple on their big day!
Popular condom brand Durex shared a cute post for the newly-weds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on their official Twitter handle. Ranveer Singh was previously the brand ambassador of Durex India.
Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar took to his official Twitter handle to wish the newly-weds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh a very happy married life! He also wrote that they are a stunning and a gorgeous couple!
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh slow danced on a romantic song from their film RamLeela on their wedding ceremony. It was one of the biggest events of the year as two of the most popular Bollywood actors got married today!
Tweeple are wishing the newly-weds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh a very happy married life! Fans, friends and everyone is showering their blessings on DeepVeer on their big day!
According to the latest tweet by ANI, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are to husband and wife and have exchanged vows in traditional Konkani style in Italy! It is one of the biggest events of this year!
According to media reports, 130 guests are present at Laka Como in Italy where the grand wedding is taking place. There is high security at the wedding venue and fans are eagerly waiting for the photos!
According to latest media reports, the stunning bride Deepika Padukone danced on popular song London Thumukda on her Sangeet ceremony! Both Deepika and Ranveer looked stunning together!
Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone changed her name on social media app Instagram and wrote #Ladkiwale. All fans across the globe are wishing the couple a very happy married life!
ANI took to its Twitter handle to share the first look of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding venue.
Special wristbands, patrolling boats, no drones policy at Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh's wedding, says the source.
According to the reports, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh exchanged their wedding bands in the presence of family and close friends on November 13 in Italy.
On October 10, Deepika and Ranveer were spotted twinning in white outfit at the Mumbai airport before boarding for the flight to Lake Como, Italy. While Ranveer was in his happy go mood, Deepika was seen ignoring him.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will get married according to Konkani and Sindhi rituals on November 14 and November 15 in Lake Como, Italy.
The first photo of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding venue was shared by Bollywood bubble on their official Instagram handle.
There are reports that the camera lenses of guest and visitor's mobile phones were covered with stickers. No outsider from the town of Lake Como is being allowed to hire a boat.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's fans have started pouring their love and support to the star-couple who are all set to tie the knot today i.e. November 14 and tomorrow i.e. November 15 in Italy.
Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Sangeet ceremony was attended by Bollywood singer Harshdeep Kaur and her husband. The couple took to their social media to share the first glimpse of the wedding venue.