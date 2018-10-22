Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have officially announced that they are going to tie the knot in November this year. The power couple has mesmerised the audience with their onscreen sizzling chemistry till date. Check out some of the hottest videos of DeepVeer here.

Bollywood lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have officially announced their date of marriage on Sunday, i.e. on October 21, 2018. The A-lister actors have been dating each other since their stint in the film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. Both the actors took to their respective Instagram handles to share two cards for the announcement of their marriage One in Hindi and the other in English. Deepika and Ranveer have been in the limelight not only for their onscreen chemistry but also their offscreen chemistry. The two have given tremendously fantastic performances onscreen.

On the work front, Bollywood power couple has always charmed their fans with the kind of performances they have given together onscreen with a couple of superhit films such as Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and Finding Fanny. Talking about their hot and sizzling chemistry, there are some of the hottest scenes that the duo has done together which can make one shy away and hide behind the walls. Their last film Padmaavat has crossed 500 crores in the worldwide box-office which had also created a lot of fuss before its release.

Check out some of the hottest and sizzling performances of the soon to be husband and wife, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone:

Film: Bajirao Mastani

Film: Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

Film: Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

Film: Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

Film: Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

Film: Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

Film: Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More