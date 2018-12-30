Ever since Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have tied the knot at Lake Como Palace in Italy, the paparazzi has left no stone unturned to cover every single detail around the couple. Now, the couple is heading to their honeymoon and shutterbugs made sure to capture their glances at the Mumbai airport. The photographs are surfacing from the same. The couple looks extremely beautiful together as they walked hand-in-hand. 

They can be seen slaying in an all-black outfit with sunglasses. Deepika wore a layered skirt with a turtle-neck black pullover and Ranveer wore a black leather jacket with same colour tees and pants. Their honeymoon destination has not been disclosed in the public. The lovebirds looks extremely beautiful together as they smiled for the shutterbugs. 

This is not the first time that the couple has been spotted walking hand-in-hand with each other. Check out their more photographs which show unconditional love for each other. 

What was the reason behind guarding the wedding so much? No pictures came out except the ones you guys released officially… Privacy was secondary. The reason we asked our guests not to have cell phones was because we wanted them to be present in the moment. Usually, everyone is on their cell phones, capturing the moment. These moments should be in your mind and heart as they’re never going to come back. Every single guest, I kid you not, is so thankful. People who’ve never danced in their lives were on the dance floor. People who’ve never tasted alcohol were tasting wine. That’s how free people were. They were emotionally present there and they didn’t have any choice but to talk to each other. Since we were a small group of just uncles, aunties, cousins and friends we could ask them to leave their phones behind. Everyone who has meant something to us in our life was there. They understood where we were coming from. . . .@deepikapadukone @ranveersingh @shaleenanathani #deepikapadukone #ranveersingh #shaleenanathani #deepveer #deepikaranveerwedding #deepveerkishaadi #deepveerreception #deepveerwedding #MrandMrsDeepveer #deepikakishaadi #ranveerkishaadi #gainlikes #gainfollowers #queenofbollywood

Post-wedding, the couple hosted a reception at Bengaluru and Mumbai for closed ones and Bollywood celebrities respectively. The couple dated each other for six years however kept their relationship a secret from the public. 

