Simi Garewal talk show: After tying the knot in Italy, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will make their debut as a couple on screen in Simi Garewal talk show. The duo will also share the screen space in the movie 83.

Simi Garewal talk show: Simi Garewal is all set to return to her talk show and has revealed that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be the first guests on the show. The couple who tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy last year is one of the most adored couples of Bollywood, be it their social media PDA or their on-screen chemistry, the duo leaves no stone unturned.

The show will mark as their first outing as a married couple and the legendary host has confirmed the news! She said that she hasn’t revealed any names until she has shot the show but she said I will reveal this the first episode will star Deepika and Ranveer Singh.

The Simi Garewal talk Show is one of a type with games, entertainment and gossip reveal. She said that people resort to games when they cannot make a conversation, it is an easy way out. No research needed. But her show Rendezvous is all about getting to know the person and what viewers want to know.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Chhapaak, a Meghna Gulzar directorial based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. her next movie will be 83 with Ranveer Singh where she plays the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev.

There are speculations doing rounds that Deepika will also star opposite Hrithik Roshan in Satte pe Satta remake. Although the news hasn’t been confirmed yet. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is in the UK shooting for his film 83. He will also be seen in Karan Johar’s mega-budget film Takht with Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and many more. He will play the role of Jayeshbhai Jordaar in Gujrat.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App