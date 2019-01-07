Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly one of the most successful actors of the film industry who has the best eye for the selection of movies. Every project he takes on, he gives it all! While the actor is currently basking appreciation for his latest action-packed cop drama Simmba, he has already created a buzz with his next release Gully Boy.

And it does not end here! The news of the next film in his kitty, Kabir Khan's 83 is making rounds on the internet. The movie will be based on the big win of Indian Cricket team in the year 1983. In this interesting storyline, you will be seeing Ranveer Singh play the part of Kapil Dev who was then the captain of the team. The legendary actor will be essayed by Ranveer Singh and there is now news of Deepika Padukone to play his better-half in the movie.

According to the reports, Kabir Khan has already taken the proposal of pitching Deepika Padukone for the role and she has given a positive response. Deepika will be playing the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia and her shooting will be wrapped in just 7 days.

Well, until now it is not been announced officially but Ranveer Singh has said it in several interviews that he wishes to work with his wife Deepika Padukone again. And seeing them playing husband-wife on-screen after their marriage and that too, playing Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia will be huge for fans!

