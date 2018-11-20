After their fairy tale wedding in Lake Como, Italy, newly weds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone fly off to Bengaluru to host the first of their 2 lavish wedding receptions scheduled for this month. The two twinned in off-white, smiling for shutterbugs as they took off from Mumbai to head towards Bengaluru where the two will be hosting their reception on tomorrow, November 21.

Deepuika Padunkone and Ranveer Singh posing before the shutterbugs before taking off to Bengaluru.

Post their dreamy nuptials which took place amidst much fanfare at Lake Como, Italy’s Villa Del Balbianello, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all geared up to host lavish wedding receptions to celebrate their union. The duo will host a grand reception for their family and friends at Bengaluru tomorrow, November 21. The super couple was spotted at Mumbai airport as they were scheduled to fly off to Bengaluru earlier today, where they happily posed for the Paparazzi.

Talking about their ensembles, Deepika looked as radiant as ever in an offwhite Anarkali suit which she paired with multilayered gold earrings and a chic mangalsutra adorning her neck. Ranveer, who is rather notorious for his errant fashion choices looked debonair with his off-white kurta and pyjama paired with a floral print Nehru jacket. He tipped off his look with impeccable jodhpuri juttis.

The couple who dated each other for almost 6 years after constantly denying their relationship in front of the world, took vows in a fairytale set up officially becoming man and wife on November 14 and 15. While their wedding has been the talk of the town, the due took great steps to maintain their privacy as they tried the knot to each other in the presence of their family and close friends.

