Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be ringing in their first Valentine's Day as a married couple tomorrow on February 14, 2019. At a recent event, Deepika spilled the beans and revealed how the newly-couple will celebrate the day. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot last year at Lake Como in Italy.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has revealed her plans for Valentine’s Day with hubby Ranveer Singh. Attending an award function in Mumbai last night, the actor revealed that she will be watching Ranveer’s upcoming film Gully Boy co-starring Alia Bhatt on February 14. She added that her parents will also be in town so she will be spending her time with them. At the event, Deepika Padukone was seen dazzling in peach off-shoulder gown with sleek back hair and studded hoop earrings. For her makeup, the actor opted for a dewy makeup with mauve lipstick.

Post the blockbuster success of her last release Padmaavat co-starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone will be seen in the upcoming film Chhapaak. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film will be bankrolled by the actor herself. Speaking about the film, Deepika revealed that she cannot reveal much about the film and added the shooting of the film will begin next month. In the film, Deepika will be seen sharing the screen space with Mirzapur actor Vikrant Massey.

Speaking about Gully Boy, the film is one of the most anticipated films of 2019. Inspired by the lives of Mumbai-based rappers Naezy and Divine, Gully Boy has been helmed by Zoya Akhtar and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

