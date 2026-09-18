Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Visit Siddhivinayak Ahead Of Baby No. 2: A Look Back At Their 2024 Temple Visit

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are once again turning to their faith as they prepare to welcome their second child. The couple visited Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple on Friday, September 18, accompanied by Ranveer’s parents, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani. Deepika wore a vibrant orange-and-purple traditional outfit, while Ranveer opted for a purple kurta with white trousers. The couple was seen arriving at the temple together and offering prayers.

Why Deepika And Ranveer’s Siddhivinayak Visit Is Significant

The temple appearance has an interesting connection to the birth of their first child. In September 2024, Deepika and Ranveer had also visited Siddhivinayak while expecting their daughter, Dua. The couple visited the temple on September 6, 2024, just two days before they announced Dua’s birth on September 8. The similarity has now prompted fans to revisit the earlier appearance as Deepika’s second pregnancy enters its final phase.

It is worth noting that the couple has not publicly confirmed a specific delivery date for their second child. Their pregnancy announcement in April simply confirmed that they were expecting their second baby.

Ranveer Singh Also Sought Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja

Deepika and Ranveer’s Siddhivinayak visit came a day after Ranveer was photographed at Lalbaugcha Raja during Mumbai’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Dressed in a traditional kurta, the actor offered prayers before the idol. His visit also came with a philanthropic announcement, with reports stating that he pledged to support the education of 1,000 girls.

The couple had also recently shared new maternity photographs, giving fans another glimpse of Deepika’s pregnancy. Earlier this month, they celebrated daughter Dua’s second birthday with family pictures.

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh’s Family

Deepika and Ranveer married in November 2018 after meeting on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. They held wedding ceremonies reflecting both their Konkani and Sindhi traditions in Lake Como, Italy.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Dua, on September 8, 2024. They announced their second pregnancy on April 19, 2026, through a joint Instagram post featuring Dua holding a positive pregnancy test.