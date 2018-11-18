The newly-weds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally arrived India on November 18, 2018.  The paparazzi clicked them endlessly as they stepped at Mumbai airport The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared several photographs and videos on his social media handle. The adorable couple of the tinsel town coordinated their outfits in creame colour and red. Deepika looks like a perfect Indian bride with her bangles and heavy jewellery.

The photographs are really mesmerising as they posed for the cameras and waved at media and fans. One of the photographs in which Deepika can be seen whispering in Ranveer Singh’s ears is simply a sight to behold. The two looks absolutely beautiful together as they walked hand-in-hand.  Soon after these posts, the fans bombarded the comments section with compliments. 

#deepikapadukone #ranveersingh

We were all waiting outside the barricade in a sequence where we could easily capture them. But thing went wrong when they left from another gate. After that there was mayhem and chaos. It was my morning workout 😀 as we ran like mad . I was worried about tripping over some small kid or granny. At that time you had lost all your control and the only thing was in your mind was to capture them. But as soon as the press ran – even the guests who were waiting for their relatives also ran with us making things more difficult. Then media started abusing the guard s as everyone was jumping on each other and no one was getting any proper footage. Then they again came from the gate where they were actually supposed to come out. Sometimes it would help if there was proper coordination between the inside and outside security. But luckily the couple #ranveersingh #deepikapadukone kept a good mood which was appreciated 👍👍👍. They were patient and did not show and remorse or bad feelings. They did their best to please everyone who came 🙏🙏 . We wish them a very happy life and will enjoy clicking them.

The couple officially got married on November 14 and 15, 2018 in  Konkani and Sindhi tradition respectively.  The couple shared their photographs on Instagram on November 15, 2018.     

Due to no photo policy of the wedding, the guests, visitors and media were not allowed with the camera lenses inside the premises of the wedding.  In the wedding Farah Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali were invited.  

The couple will be hosting two grand receptions. The first will held on November 21 and the second will take place on December 1  for Bollywood celebrities. 

The couple dated each other for six years and have been featured in three movies together in Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ramleela, Padmaavat and BajiRao Mastani.  On the work front, Deepika has bagged a Meghna Gulzar’s project while Ranveer Singh will be promoting Rohit Shetty’s movie   Simmba.  He has also wrapped up  Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.  

