Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally arrived in India after exchanging their wedding vows at Lake Como Palace in Italy. Dressed in a colour coordinated outfits, the duo looks extremely beautiful together. In several videos and photographs, the duo can be seen smiling and waving at fans.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wave at fans, media as they arrive in India, see photos and videos

The newly-weds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally arrived India on November 18, 2018. The paparazzi clicked them endlessly as they stepped at Mumbai airport The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared several photographs and videos on his social media handle. The adorable couple of the tinsel town coordinated their outfits in creame colour and red. Deepika looks like a perfect Indian bride with her bangles and heavy jewellery.

The photographs are really mesmerising as they posed for the cameras and waved at media and fans. One of the photographs in which Deepika can be seen whispering in Ranveer Singh’s ears is simply a sight to behold. The two looks absolutely beautiful together as they walked hand-in-hand. Soon after these posts, the fans bombarded the comments section with compliments.

The couple officially got married on November 14 and 15, 2018 in Konkani and Sindhi tradition respectively. The couple shared their photographs on Instagram on November 15, 2018.

Due to no photo policy of the wedding, the guests, visitors and media were not allowed with the camera lenses inside the premises of the wedding. In the wedding Farah Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali were invited.

The couple will be hosting two grand receptions. The first will held on November 21 and the second will take place on December 1 for Bollywood celebrities.

The couple dated each other for six years and have been featured in three movies together in Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ramleela, Padmaavat and BajiRao Mastani. On the work front, Deepika has bagged a Meghna Gulzar’s project while Ranveer Singh will be promoting Rohit Shetty’s movie Simmba. He has also wrapped up Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More