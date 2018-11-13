Bollywood's power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are getting hitched and fans cannot keep calm! They both have been dating for more than six years now and are finally getting married in a private ceremony in Italy on November 14 and 15 this year.

As the couple is about to get hitched, let’s have a look at all their films in which their chemistry created magic on the screen

Their photos and videos and special moments during events and photoshoots are way too adorable and besides being a real-life power couple, the two share a sizzling on-screen chemistry as well. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have featured in a number of Bollywood films together and all of the emerged as blockbusters and broke many box office records! From Ram-Leela to Padmaavat, all the film featuring DeepVeer have witnessed great success at the box office! As the couple is about to get hitched, let’s have a look at all their films in which their chemistry created magic on the screen!

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela: This was DeepVeer’s first film together and it was on the sets on Ram Leela that they both fell in love with each other! Their sizzling on-screen chemistry has set the silver screen on fire and the film emerged as a blockbuster!

Bajirao Mastani: One of the most iconic films, Bajirao Mastani was not only the biggest blockbuster of 2015 but remains one of the best Bollywood classics all thanks to the sparkling chemistry between DeepVeer!

Padmaavat: Although Ranveer and Deepika did not have a single scene together in the film but having both the great actors in the same film was a good enough reason for the film to become a major blockbuster at the box office!

