Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding: Amritsar artist sends Deepika and Ranveer special wedding gift one such fan is Jagjot Singh Rubal, a painter from Amritsar who is currently giving some final touches to his painting. Ranveer and Deepika are expected to return to India on November 18, after which the duo will host 2 receptions. One in Deepika's hometown Bangalore and the other one in Mumbai.

Bollywood’s most adored couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to tie the knot at Lake Como, Italy in a private ceremony on November 14 and 15 this year. Reportedly where Ranveer and Deepika will tie the knot is the same place where Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s exchanged their rings. The duo has been dating for more than 6 years and had met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela.

Amidst all the excitement their fans have already started putting together some special wedding gifts for the duo. One such fan is Jagjot Singh Rubal, a painter from Amritsar who is currently giving some final touches to his painting. The artist plans on sending this painting to Ranveer and Deepika as a wedding gift. Take a look at his painting here:

Ranveer and Deepika are expected to return to India on November 18, after which the duo will host 2 receptions. One in Deepika’s hometown Bangalore and the other one in Mumbai. The duo is going to tie the knot in two different types of ceremonies, one will take place according to Ranveer Singh’s Sindhi customs while the other will be according to Deepika’s Konkani Customs. It is reportedly said that Deepika Padukone will be seen in Sabyasachi golden- white saree for the Konkani wedding.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More