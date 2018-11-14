Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding: It is one of the biggest events of the year as Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone and Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh are getting married! The lovebirds got engaged yesterday in a private ceremony in Lake Como and the wedding will take place today—November 14 and tomorrow—November 15 at Lake Como in Italy. Deepveer Wedding Pics, Deepveer wedding venue, Deepveer wedding destination, Deepveer wedding news.

It is one of the biggest events of the year as Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone and Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh are getting married! The lovebirds got engaged yesterday in a private ceremony in Lake Como and the wedding will take place today—November 14 and tomorrow—November 15 at Lake Como in Italy. It will be a private and a low-key wedding as the couple has invited as much as 40 guests to their wedding. However, they will later throw a grand reception for friends and family in Mumbai and Bengaluru on November 21 and November 28.

All their fans from across the globe are wishing them good luck and a happy married life and now in the recent development, Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha Padukone has changed her name on social media app Instagram and kept it #Ladkiwale as Deepika and Ranveer tie the knot today! DeepVeer is one of the hottest power couples of Bollywood who have been dating each other for the past 6 years. They have set major relationship goals for fans as they left no stone unturned to express their love for each other at any gathering or event.

Deepika and Ranveer have worked in films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and their on-screen chemistry was loved by fans. They are one of the cutest and the most adored Bollywood couples and now that they are getting hitched today, the nation wants to see their photos and videos from their big day! Many Bollywood celebrities like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Farah Khan are expected to join the big Indian wedding which is taking place at Lake Como in Italy today!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More