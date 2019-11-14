The power couple of Bollywood Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone completed one year of their ecstatic marriage. The couple decided to celebrate their one year of togetherness anniversary in a very mystical manner and get blessings of the deity. The couple in their traditionally royal attire was looking charismatic. An important fact adding to their attire was the red saree Deepika wore.

The power couple of Bollywood Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone completed one year of their ecstatic marriage. The couple decided to celebrate their one year of togetherness anniversary in a very mystical manner and get blessings of the deity. Their plan to celebrate their first wedding anniversary was simple yet out of the box, the 2 planned to go to the Tirupati temple at first on November 14. Starting their holy trip from November 13 flying off from Mumbai along with their family members.

While addressing the media from the Tirupati Temple today, the Padmavat actor was captured together in Indian traditional attires. In it, Ranveer was seen wearing a golden embroidered sherwani along with adding a pinch of Ranveer’s own style with a coffee-colored spectacle. Whereas the Leela of Bollywood wore a red saree with heavy golden embroidery work on it. The Bhavnani Bahu with her exclusive accessories was looking gorgeous including a traditional golden chocker set, a necklace, and a pinch of sindoor on her forehead.

The couple in their traditionally royal attire was looking charismatic. An important fact adding to their attire was the red saree Deepika wore. While surfing through their wedding album it was noticed that the saree was the same gifted to her by her in-laws while their wedding. After their holy visit to the Tirupati Temple, the couple is supposed to fly off to Amritsar to offer their Guru Nanak Dev Ji from the Golden Temple on November 15. The couple got married in a highly private ceremony at the Villa del Belbianello in Italy last year.

As about their work front, the couple will be seen together in Kabir Khan directorial 83, which is supposed to be a biopic of ace cricket and Indian caption Kapil Dev. The film revolves around the 1983 World Cup where Ranveer will be playing the character of Kapil Dev. The couple is also working on their individual scripts.

