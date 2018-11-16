Popularly known as DeepVeer wedding which happened in Italy on November 14 got the paparazzi rolling on the wedding season. The famous couple celebrated their wedding with close friends and family. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot under the Indian rituals.

After a gorgeous Konkani wedding ceremony, newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are taking on the headlines with their wedding ceremony which took place in Lake Como, Italy. The couple is popularly known to be the blockbuster jodi of Bollywood as they tied the knot which was long-awaited by their fans. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are giving destination wedding goals to their fans and people worldwide. The wedding was being anticipated for quite a long time by people as their love story was taking the social media by storm.

The Bollywood fraternity is showering blessings to both Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone for their much-awaited wedding which took place in Italy. Karan Johar blessed the couple on Twitter which sparked the electricity in Bollywood, after that many celebrities joined the league and posted their blessing for the newly-wed couple. The couple threw an amazing after party to close friends and family which was covered by the Wedding Filmer for the festivities.

Love and happiness forever…..these are such a full of pyaar wala pictures! For those of us who don’t have a life partner it’s a very “haiiiiiiiii” wala feeling! https://t.co/h1dtYel2be — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 15, 2018

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone love story that reportedly kick-started on the sets of 2013 film Ram-Leela directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the couple has been going strong ever since. The two actors, who have worked together in films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Ram-Leela, were engaged on Tuesday morning, with just 40 people in attendance.

Bride’s father and former Indian badminton player Prakash Padukone welcomed Ranveer Singh in his family by giving him a coconut, which is a tradition in south Indian weddings. While Deepika reportedly wore a white dress, Ranveer opted for a black suit for the occasion. The couple announced their wedding dates on social media in October after months of speculation but the ceremony itself was masked in secrecy.

The couple is giving big destination wedding goals which can be integrated with cultural and traditional values of India as the wedding was a close affair between the celebrities.

