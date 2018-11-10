Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: Bajirao is all set to officially marry his Mastani. Well, as the star-couple head to their wedding venue, Deepika Padukone's gym trainer has set the internet on fire by sharing the last gym photo of Deepika as a single lady. Take a look at the adorable photo of Bollywood beauty in her gym outfit.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: Deepika Padukone is all set to get hitched to energy king of Bollywood Ranveer Singh. Although, the two superstars of tassel town are making sure that they are not giving public appearances but as the paparazzi awaits to click their photo secretly, the duo were spotted twinning in white outfit last night just before their wedding week. The gorgeous lady who simply makes her fans go crazy with her expressions, was seen in all smiles. Well, even if the diva decided to stay away from social media, her recent gym photo went viral on the internet. The adorable picture of Deepika in the gym was shared by her personal trainer on his Instagram account with a caption, “Last Training in Mumbai as a Single Lady.”

Padmaavat co-stars Deepika and Ranveer will get married on November 14 and 15 in Italy’s Lake Como. The two are already busy enjoying the pre-wedding rituals and traditions in their hometowns. While Deepika was seen performing a traditional Nandi Puja in her Bengaluru residence on November 2 for a good health and longevity of couple’s bond, Ranveer was happily seen spending time with his family. The gorgeous lady looked stunning in a Sabyasachi silk suit which was adorned with chandbaalis. On the other hand, Singh was in all smiles with casting director Shanoo Sharma during his haldi ceremony.

Ranveer Singh who started his career with Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010 met Deepika Padukone on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela which was released on November 15, 2013. The two never accepted the fact that they are dating but their cute dumbsmash and stunning photos were more than enough to prove that the two are in love with each other. From Ram-Leela to blockbuster Bajirao Mastani and then one of the most controversial movies of 2018 Padmaavat, the star-couple have stood like anything for each other.

