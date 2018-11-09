Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: As Bollywood's it couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gear to tie the knot on November 14-15, the latest reports suggest that the duo is planning to host a starry reception on December 1. To be hosted in Mumbai, the wedding reception is being planned for their friends in Bollywood.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: Be it their on-screen charm in films like Goliyo Ki Rasleela: Ramleela and Bajirao Mastani or their heartwarming chemistry off-screen, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have emerged as one of the most-loved and adored couples of Bollywood. Ending months of speculations when the duo finally announced that they are tying the knot in November, social media users could not keep calm. From their haldi ceremony to sending out wedding invitations, the excitement for their much-anticipated wedding is at all-time peak and now there is one more reason to be excited about DeepVeer wedding.

Amid speculations that suggest Deepika and Ranveer will have not one but two wedding receptions in Mumbai and Bangalore respectively, the latest buzz suggests that the duo are planning to host a starry reception in Mumbai for their celebrity friends in Bollywood. Rumoured to take place on December 1, the party will be a separate one from two that are already planned.

For the uninitiated, the starry reception is planned around the same time Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will apparently be in Jodhpur for their much-anticipated wedding on December 2. With the two big events scheduled around the same time, it will be interesting to take a look at the guest list.

Earlier this week, Ranveer and Deepika were spotted out and about in the city to extend their wedding invitation to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Farah Khan. For the uninitiated, Sanjay Leela Bhansali acts as an anchor in the duo’s love life as they fell in love on the sets of his films and later starred together in Padmaavat as well.

Meanwhile, Farah Khan introduced Deepika in Bollywood with the film Om Shaanti Om. Sharing a photo with the duo on her official Instagram account, Farah addressed Ranveer as her son-in-law and extended her well wishes to the duo.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More