Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding are all set to tie the knot on November 14, 2018 at Lake Como palace in Italy. The wedding festivities began from November 12, 2018. As per reports, two functions took place on November 12, 2018,- Konkani traditional ceremony Phool Muddi and engagement ceremony at Costa Diva resort. The couple exchanged rings in a private ceremony in the presence of around 45 closed ones and entourage. This was followed by a sit down formal dinner.

A Mumbai Mirror report further stated that the couple welcomed the guests personally at the entrance of the Costa Diva resort. Dressed in western outfits, the couple looked beautiful together. Deepika wore a white dress while Ranveer donned a black designer’s creation. In the sit down formal dinner, the couple thanked everyone for being part of the special occasion. The guests were strictly not allowed to reveal any pictures from the function.

Mehendi and sangeet ceremony took place on 13th November, 2018 in the morning and evening respectively.

There is no end to see the much-in-love couple getting hitched. As per reports, The bride and groom will wear a colour coordinated outfits of white and gold. The wedding will take place in Konkani traditions.

Guests including singer Harshdeep Kaur has shared a first photograph on her social media handle. She captioned the photograph as how a day was beautiful. In the photo, she can be seen posing with her husband Mankeet Singh in a lehenga.

Ranveer’s stylist Nitasha in a tweet mentioned that the No pictures but it was love personified to see them together today. She couldn’t stop her tears, but those tears were of happiness and so she hoped they never do.

The couple has requested the guests to donate the gifts to the Live love laugh Foundation which work towards spreading awareness on mental health.

