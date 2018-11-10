Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: Bollywood's much-loved couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to tie the knot on November 14-15. On November 10, the duo were spotted at the airport twinning in white as they headed to Italy with their respective families. In the photos that are going viral on social media, Deepika and Ranveer look absolutely picture-perfect.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: The wait for the much-anticipated wedding of Bollywood’s ‘it’ couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is almost over. After sending out wedding invites to their close friends and family, the duo were spotted at Mumbai airport heading to Italy. As the lovebirds posed for the paparazzi, they were seen twinning with each other in all-white outfits, proving that they are indeed couple goals.

In the photos taking social media by storm, Deepika looks stunning in an elegant white dress that she has styled with nude heels and a matching bag while Ranveer looks ready for band baaja baarat in a white kurta which he has styled with a white bandhgala and white sneakers. To complete the look, Ranveer wore a pair of wacky sunglasses and spotted carrying off his signature Simmba mustache. Needless to say, we couldn’t be more excited about the duo tying the knot.

Announcing the same on social media with a special invitation, Deepika and Ranveer thanked the audience as well as their fans for showering their love all over these years and seeked their blessings on their journey of love. With this, the couple announced that their wedding is set to take place on 14 and 15 November.

If the latest reports are to be believed, the wedding festivities of the duo will begin with a sangeet ceremony on November 13, two separate wedding ceremonies honouring Sindhi and Konkani customs followed by two wedding receptions, one in Bengaluru on November 21 and another starry reception in Mumbai on December 1.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have previously worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

