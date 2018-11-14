The much-in-love couple have finally taken a final step and are officially married now. The couple got married in Konkani style of tradition at lake como in Italy. The Konkani culture is popularly known as the coastal culture. We have compiled a list of customs and traditions in which the couple might've exchanged the wedding vows.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer are married now. The two exchanged their wedding vows in in Konkani traditions at Lake Como Palace, Italy. The wedding was attended by the closed ones and Bollywood celebrities. The wedding took place in Konkani style because Deepika’s family belongs to Brahmin clan. Due to the strict security at the palace, the camera lenses were not allowed at the venue and thus we can’t give you the beautiful glimpses of the wedding. However, we’ve come across with the rituals of Konkani traditions which would have taken place at the the time of wedding ceremony.

The Konkani culture is popularly known as the coastal culture; fish, coconuts. The Konkanis are referred to as coconut tree as the KalpaVriksha (Universal Provider). There are eight types of Konkani Brahmins in their community. Among the eight, Gaud Saraswat Brahmins are the largest Hindu Brahmin community in India.

Following enumerated customs and rituals are for Gaud Saraswat Brahmin community

According to the Konkani tradition, wedding means beginning of household duties, since the beginning of Konkani’s civilization. Deepika Padukone might have performed a mill stone ceremony. In Mill stone or Udida Muhurat ceremony, either of two circular stones or black gram are grinded separately by bride and groom with then help of dheddi and dheddo.

Post this, the families eat idlis made with black gram for an auspicious start to the day.

Kashi Yatra is a fun ritual where the groom has to show as if he is giving up worldly possessions and proceeding to Kashi. Then, the bride’s father convinces him to come back and marry his daughter. The groom is also presented with gifts.

During the Mandap Puja, the groom is sent back to change into his wedding clothes and the bride, by now all decked up in her bridal finery is brought to the mandap by her mother.

The bride and her mother perform a puja for the mandap after which the mother ties a chain of black beads around the bride’s neck and the bride then returns to the dressing room.

The would-be-bride is ceremoniously led to the mandap by maternal uncle in traditional way.

In Lajya Homa ceremony, both bride offers puffed rice to the sacred fire, however, she is not allowed to offer the rice with her own two hands and therefore is helped by her brother or closest male relative. The groom places his hand beneath his bride’s so that while her brother pours the rice, it slips through her fingers and a portion of it is shared with him.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone might’ve taken seven steps or commonly known as Panigrahan and Saptapadi rituals.

In the antarpat ceremony (a piece of cloth held by two priests from both sides) separates the bride and the groom as the priests from both sides hold the antarpatt and chant the mantras. When the antarpat is finally brought down, the bride and groom put garlands around each other’s neck.

After this Kanyadaan takes place in which the bride’s father gives her hands in the hands of the groom and her mother pours milk on their hands. Meanwhile, the priest chants mantras and the parents give their daughter away.

In Kasthali tradition, the bride and the groom finally sit together, with the groom tying the mangalsutra round the bride’s neck. After this, the groom, bride, uncles and brothers take four rounds of the hama kund, the groom holds the bride by her thumbs.

The groom leads in two rounds and the bride in two. After this the eldest uncle puts silver toe rings on the bride’s toes.

After the havan is completed, the bride is given a new saree and jewellery to change into by her mother-in-law.

In Honti Bhorche once the bride has changed into the saree, her half moon bindi is replaced by a full moon one. This signifies that she is now a married woman. Her mother presents the bride a coconut, a blouse piece, flowers and haldi kumkum.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More