After such a long wait, the hotties of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally tied the knots for life. The couple got hitched today following the traditional Konkani rituals and tomorrow, they will be marrying again following the Sindhi rituals.

Bollywood’s universal favourite Jodi, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally tied knots and their wedding updates are making headlines. The fans are curious to know every little detail from the wedding happening in Italy and we have been feeding with all the major ones.

The most adorable couple of Bollywood, DeepVeer have tried to make each and every moment special for them and did not allow the guests to leak any photos from the ceremony. Although it was announced long back that the marriage will a close-knit affair, the fans cannot wait anymore to see the happy couple.

A report from Filmfare says that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh greeted their guests in the cutest and sweetest way. The duo attended every guest personally and handed over a handwritten note to each of them. This warm gesture of the duo not only impressed the guests but also left an impression on the fans. Winning hearts all over, the duo is getting poured with blessings from all over the country.

One of the best aspects of their wedding was that they respected both the cultures and decided to marry each other twice, to follow both the beliefs. Even the engagement was done following the traditional Konkani rituals are known as Phool Muddi ceremony. This ceremony usually takes place just a day prior to the wedding where the groom’s family is welcomed by the bridegroom’s family and they offer prayers to God. The ritual also involves exchanging coconuts and turmeric powder. Some reports also say that the beautiful bride Deepika Padukone became emotional in her engagement ceremony.

