Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding: Bollywood's 'it' couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have received a special memento from filmmaker Farah Khan. As per the latest reports, Farah Khan has asked Reputed life casting artist Bhavna Jasra to make a personalised cast impression of DeepVeer's hands clasped together. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot on November 14 at Lake Como in Italy.

The Bajirao and Mastani of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot on November 14 at Lake Como in Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony. As the duo urge their family and friends to follow a no-gift policy and donate to Deepika’s The Live Laugh Foundation, Filmmaker Farah Khan has a special memento for the duo. As per the latest buzz, Farah Khan has decided to gift the duo a personalised lifelong cast of their hands tightly clasped together.

In an interview with a daily, Reputed life casting artist Bhavna Jasra opened up about her experience and stated that she is a dear friend of Farah Khan. One morning, she received a call from Farah asking her to come to her house and revealed the details about the memento. To surprise Deepika and Ranveer, Farah hid Bhavna in another room. When the duo arrived at her place, Farah surprised them as they gleamed with joy.

“ … I felt as if time stood still when Ranveer and Deepika posed for pictures with their hands clasped tightly in my clay. Thank you, Farah, for making me a part of Ranveer and Deepika’s love story 💞💞” – Reputed life casting artist, Bhavna Jasra #DeepikaWedsRanveer pic.twitter.com/TG1bmTMPH2 — #Ladkewale💍👳🏽‍♂️🎉 ka Cafe ☕️ (@ranveercafe69) November 14, 2018

More pics of Ranveer and Deepika with Bhavna Jasra, gets their hand clasp casted 💕 pic.twitter.com/YhDFEsdbol — #Ladkewale💍👳🏽‍♂️🎉 ka Cafe ☕️ (@ranveercafe69) November 15, 2018

Speaking about the process, Bhavna stated that it seemed like time stood still when Ranveer and Deepika posed with Bhavna for photos as their hands remained clasped together in clay. She further thanked the filmmaker for making her a part of their love story.

After Ranveer and Deepika reached Farah’s residence to invite her for their wedding, the filmmaker took to her official Instagram account to post photos with the duo. In the first photo, she thanked them for coming over and asked them to follow the instructions she gave them. In a follow-up photo, Farah referred Ranveer as her son-in-law.

For the uninitiated, Deepika Padukone made her big Bollywood debut with Farah Khan’s film Om Shanti Om in which she starred opposite Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

