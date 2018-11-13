Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: As the star-couple is all set to get hitched tomorrow, there are reports that they have decided to donate all the wedding reception gifts to "The Live Love Laugh Foundation", "NIMHANS" and "TISS". There are reports that Deepika and Ranveer have requested the guests to direct the gifts in the form of donations.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: Amidst all the preparation for the grand wedding day of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, fans are excited to watch the two in their d-day avatar. Well, the star couple of Bollywood who is just a day away from being eachothers forever, took to their official Instagram handle on October 21 to let the world know that they are all set to get hitched on November 14 and November 15, this year. The beautiful statement started with a sweet message stating that they feel blessed to announce the wedding dates with immense joy to everybody. Thanking people for the love and support, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are finally ready to mark the incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness.

Well, we have been witnessing that our celebrities are echo-friendly and usually go for invitation cards which are useful. There is a buzz that Ranveer and Deepika have requested the guests invited on their grand star-studded reception scheduled for November 28 at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt hotel, to bless the couples with gifts in the form of donations that will be supported by Deepika and Ranveer themselves. Their decision to make the best use of Mumbai reception gifts in form of charitable donations for “The Live Love Laugh Foundation”, “NIMHANS” and “TISS”, is definitely commendable.

The Live Love Laugh Foundation is an organisation that deals with people who are going through mental health problems. As we all know our stunning beauty Deepika Padukone was into depression in the starting years of her career and fought the battle like a boss lady, the beauty now wants to set an example for people to support such foundations.

