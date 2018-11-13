Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to tie the knot on November 14-15. Before their big day, an e-invitation of their reception has gone viral on social media which reveals that the duo has a no-gift policy. All gifts will be received in the form of donations that will go to charity.

As the buzz around the much-awaited wedding of Bollywood’s ‘it’ couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh takes social media by storm, the audience, as well as their die-hard fans, cannot wait to know each and every information about the big event. Despite keeping all the affairs away from the media glare, an e-invite of their wedding has made its way on social media that reveals that Deepika and Ranveer will not be accepting any gifts.

Instead, all gifts will be received in the form of donation that will go to charity in order to extend their support to organisations like The Live Laugh Foundation. For the same, the guests have been asked to give their credentials like their name, contact number and email id.

Founded by Deepika Padukone, The Ligh Laugh Foundation to reduce stigma around mental health and helps the patients to overcome issues like Depression, Anxiety, Panic attacks and many more. Needless to say, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have put a lot of thought behind every detail about their big day.

Speaking about the wedding ceremony, latest reports suggest that while Deepika and Ranveer will have their Sangeet ceremony on November 13 (Today) followed by two wedding ceremonies honouring each other’s family tradition and customs on November 14 and 15. With this, the duo will have their wedding reception on November 28 in Mumbai, which was speculated to take place on December 1.

Considered as one of the most loved and adored couples of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have previously worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films like Bajirao Mastani, Goliyo Ki Leela: Ramleela and Padmaavat.

