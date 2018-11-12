Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: The celebrity couple who are all set to exchange the wedding vows on November 14 and 15 at Lake Como in Italy will also host three receptions in India once they are back from Italy. According to B-town buzz, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will host three receptions on November 21 in Bengaluru and on November 28, December 1 in Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: Well all plans are done for the d-day as one of the most awaited couples of the Bollywood industry Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will finally be married on November 14 and November 15 at Lake Como in Italy, but fans in India are still awaiting what the celebrity couple will do to give their fans a chance to give the glimpse of their marriage, which is being seen as the next big celebrity gathering after Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma marriage.

It’s not a secret anymore that Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh are getting married on November 14 and November 15 in Italy for which families and close friends have already arrived and some initial ceremonies have already started taking place, however, the functions in Italy doesn’t seem to be a star-studded events as there is still suspense of who all will witness the wedding in Italy itself. But how can such a big celebrity wedding end with just two full loaded days of ceremonies and rituals? Reports suggest that just like Virushka marriage, Deepika and Ranveer will also host three other functions in India, once they return from Italy.

According to B-town buzz and rumours, DeepVeer will hold three functions in India. The first one will take place on November 21 in Bangaluru, second will be held on November 28 in Mumbai and the third will also take place in Mumbai on December 1.

The November 21 reception in Bengaluru will be hosted by Deepika Padukone in which only her family and friends will be invited. The November 28 reception in Mumbai will be hosted for select guests from the media industry, friends and it is being expected that it is going to be a big reception where guests attendance could reach up to 3000.

The final reception on December 1 will also take place in Mumbai and this is going to be a star-studded event. As the couple will host a grand reception for B-town and surely the December 1 reception will be one having eyes of all the fans and people from the entertainment industry.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More