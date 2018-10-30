After the Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced that they are tying the knot on November 14, their fans have been on toes to know about the wedding. According to reports they have zeroed down to exquisite Versace cutlery for the big day.

After the Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced that they are tying the knot on November 14, their fans have been on toes to know about the wedding, every minute detail of it, but much to the fans disappointment, the couple has been more than discreet about it. No official announcement has been made as for where the duo will have the “wedding of the year” or who all have been invited.

However, such much-hyped wedding is bound to create ripples, and according to the reports coming in the couple is doing everything in its power to have a picture perfect wedding. According to a report on Times Now, they have zeroed down to exquisite Versace cutlery for the big day.

Not only this, the couple is reported to have signed a bond with the chefs stating that the special recipes, which will be used on their wedding, won’t be repeated anywhere else.

Earlier, it was reported that the couple has also opted for colour coordinated outfits for themselves and for the entire event. The waiters for the wedding function have been provided with specific colour palettes for their uniforms to match with the theme of the ceremonies.

On the bride wear, it’s out in the open that Deepika will wear a Sabyasachi outfit for her big day, but what’s new is that not only Deepika but her entire family will wear Sabyasachi outfits for the ceremony.

Last week the duo had taken to social media to announce their November wedding. They only revealed the date and nothing more, seeking blessings of their fans and followers. “With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness,” read the post.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More