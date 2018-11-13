Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding: As Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh kickstart their wedding festivities at Lake Como in Italy, Ranveer's stylist Nitasha has shared insight from the pre-wedding ceremonies. Currently present at the venue, Nitasha wrote in her tweet that she just cannot hold back her tears seeing the duo together as they are love personified.

With their mesmerising on-screen chemistry in films like Bajirao Mastani and Goliyo Ki Leela: Rasleela to their off-screen romance, Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have carved a place for themselves in the hearts of fans. As Bollywood’s much loved and adored couple gears to walk down the aisle, fans are eagerly waiting for every single update from Italy.

As the excitement for #DeepVeerKiShaadi takes social media by storm and fills the air with cheer and euphoria, Ranveer’s stylist Nitasha took to her Twitter account on November 13 to share insights from their pre-wedding ceremonies. In the tweet shared by Nitasha, she stated that it was love personified seeing Deepika and Ranveer together and she just cannot hold back her tears.

No pictures but it was love personified to see them together today. Couldn’t stop my tears, but these were tears of happiness and so I hope they never do. #DeepVeerKiShaadi #ranveerkishaadi #foreverlove — Nitasha (@Nitasha22) November 12, 2018

Soon after Nitasha shared the little update fans could not keep calm and thanked her for sharing her experience with them.

Here’s how social media users are reacting to Nitasha’s tweet:

Thank you for thinking about us and giving us these updates 🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️❤️❤️😭😭😭 Can totally imagine how it must be to see them both together so happy in love ❤️❤️ — Piku(#DeepVeerWale) (@deepsphy) November 13, 2018

Thankyou for the updates nitasha 💗 really wish we could see some pics of Ranveer and Deepika, would be lovely to see thier happiness 💗 — RanveerxDeepika (@zara008) November 12, 2018

😭🙏 thank you for sharing. I know we’re annoying but we mean well and only wish them the best. I’m so glad they’re happy and found each other 🙏❤️ — ✨Leela Singh✨#DeepVeerKiShaadi (@leelasinghlove) November 12, 2018

Thanks for the update! You’re the MVP!! pic.twitter.com/IDSplavKxQ — A #Ladkiwale 🐝 (@ddancemarathon) November 12, 2018

😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Uff. Best tweet of the day 😭❤️ But are we genuinely not getting even one picture of them? Just one? ☹️🙏#DeepVeerKiShaadi — #DeepVeerKiShaadi (@Dolly8999) November 12, 2018

Can we at least know what function was it today? Something? Anything? Please? We’re tooooo deprived but still crying while just reading this looool 😭❤️

Uff. I pray for their happiness and togetherness, always🙏❤️ — #DeepVeerKiShaadi (@Dolly8999) November 12, 2018

I dont understand how to react,i know they want privacy but my heart just wants a glimps of thier happy faces😭😭😭😭 — Deepveer_luv(ladkewale) (@DeepveerL) November 12, 2018

This is why they are loved by so https://t.co/pga9oKj4RE is a pure love for each other &the love of their friends &family that make it so special. There is even an aura of Love emanating from your description.

Bask in the joy of their union💞 — ❤Anna S.❤ (@dreambw2) November 12, 2018

Thanks for respecting their privacy and wishes 💕💕 Real Love is like that na !Thank u so much for sharing that.We love u , can not wait to see our groom in dapper look and happiness in Deepveer Eyes. NEVER BEEN EXCITED ABOUT CELEBRRITIES WED!but this one is so close to hearts. — Ladkewale 🤵💍👰 (@KingOfHearts_RS) November 13, 2018

It must have been the most beautiful moment ever 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Linda | #DeepveerKiShaadi 👰🏽🤵🏽 (@duaftdeepika) November 12, 2018

As per latest reports, Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding celebrations have kickstarted today with a sangeet ceremony followed by two wedding ceremonies on November 14 and 15 honouring each other’s tradition and customs. The couple will have two wedding receptions, one will be held in Bengaluru while the other one will be held in Mumbai. The e-invite of Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding reception has gone viral on social media.

With this, tourist entry at Lake Como has been restricted and security has been hyped up until the wedding ceremonies are over. Guests at the wedding have been advised not to use their cell phones and click pictures. However, Deepika and Ranveer will share photos with their fans and followers after the wedding ceremonies are concluded.

