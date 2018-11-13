With their mesmerising on-screen chemistry in films like Bajirao Mastani and Goliyo Ki Leela: Rasleela to their off-screen romance, Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have carved a place for themselves in the hearts of fans. As Bollywood’s much loved and adored couple gears to walk down the aisle, fans are eagerly waiting for every single update from Italy.
As the excitement for #DeepVeerKiShaadi takes social media by storm and fills the air with cheer and euphoria, Ranveer’s stylist Nitasha took to her Twitter account on November 13 to share insights from their pre-wedding ceremonies. In the tweet shared by Nitasha, she stated that it was love personified seeing Deepika and Ranveer together and she just cannot hold back her tears.
Soon after Nitasha shared the little update fans could not keep calm and thanked her for sharing her experience with them.
Here’s how social media users are reacting to Nitasha’s tweet:
As per latest reports, Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding celebrations have kickstarted today with a sangeet ceremony followed by two wedding ceremonies on November 14 and 15 honouring each other’s tradition and customs. The couple will have two wedding receptions, one will be held in Bengaluru while the other one will be held in Mumbai. The e-invite of Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding reception has gone viral on social media.
With this, tourist entry at Lake Como has been restricted and security has been hyped up until the wedding ceremonies are over. Guests at the wedding have been advised not to use their cell phones and click pictures. However, Deepika and Ranveer will share photos with their fans and followers after the wedding ceremonies are concluded.
