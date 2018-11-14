Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh 's mehendi ceremony interesting details are doing rounds on the Internet. Ranveer Singh has never shied away in expressing his love for Deepika Padukone and his gesture for Deepika at mehendi, was no different. The groom-to-be gets Deep-Veer written on his palm. Adorable, isn't it? Check out more details to know about the fun filed evening at Lake Como palace, Italy.

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding is grabbing every fans’ attention. From engagement to mehendi ceremony, all eyes are set on the much-in-love couple’s wedding. The latest which is doing rounds on the Internet is about couple’s mehendi ceremony. Apart from the fun-filled enjoyment of the ceremony, another interesting detail on Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is that all the male family members applied mehendi on their palms. The groom-to-be Deepika got done a designer Mehendi, Ranveer too has got done a little design on the hand with #DeepVeer written.

During the mehendi ceremony, the security was strict and hence no photos of the bride and the groom have been revealed on social media. The phone cameras were sealed with stickers.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s PDAs are common on social media. Every now and their heart emoticons had grabbed eyeballs of several netizens. As per a report in DNA, sangeet and mehendi ceremony took place at different venues. Ranveer’s ceremony took place at the CastaDiva Resort. While Deepika’s function held at Villa d’Este, which is about five kilometers away.

As per reports, the ambience at the mehendi ceremony was electric. Ranveer Singh danced his heart out while his lady love was busy getting her Mehendi done. Apart from the latest Bollywood songs, old songs were also being played. First Shubha Mudgal performed then Harshdeep Kaur sang a number of sings such as Mehndi Ni Mehndi, Dholak, Kala Shah Kala, Mehendi Hai Rachney Wali.

During sangeet, Deepika and Ranveer wore colour-coordinated their attires in Sabyasachi’s creation in shades of pink and red.

As per ANI report, on morning, the couple will exchange their wedding vows in a traditional Konkani wedding. However, a North Indian style Anand Karaj ceremony, reportedly in Sikh tradition, will take place on Thursday followed by a private dinner in the evening.

