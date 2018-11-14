Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding: The much awaited Bollywood wedding of Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh finally took place today at Lake Como in Italy, a moment and event for which everybody was waiting for. Reportedly, singer Harshdeep Kaur had uploaded a photo of Lake Como on her Instagram, giving a glimpse of the picturesque location. However, reports say that the couple was later asked to delete the photo as DeepVeer is keeping their wedding a private affair.

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding: The much awaited Bollywood wedding of Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh finally took place today at Lake Como in Italy, a moment and event for which everybody was waiting for. Bollywood’s one of the most loved couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have kept their wedding event a highly secure and private affair and have even barred fans, family to take photographs of the functions and circulating it on social media.

No one is allowed to take photographs of any functions during the DeepVeer wedding and the couple had pretty cleared this fact to their guests and family. In one such instance, reports say that Harshdeep Kaur who uploaded a photo of hers along with her husband on Instagram was later asked to delete by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Singer Harshdeep Kaur, who is in Italy attending DeepVeer’s wedding had uploaded a photo with her husband showing the view of the picturesque location where the couple was about to get hitched. Within hours after the photo was uploaded on social media, they were asked to delete it.

Harshdeep uploaded the photo with her husband wearing a lehenga with the caption reading what a beautiful day. It was the very first photo from the grand wedding ceremony but did not last for long on the social media. Reports say that after the photo was put on the Instagram, the couple asked the singer to remove it from her social media.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have kept their destination wedding extremely private affairs. Today the couple was hitched in Konkani style and tomorrow i.e. on November 15, they will get married in Sindhi style. Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan and others as per reports are also attending the big fat Indian wedding. The couple is also expected to host two receptions in India. One will take place in Bengaluru on November 21 and the other one on November 28 in Mumbai.

