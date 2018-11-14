Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding: Bollywood's cutest couple is all set to tie the knot, meanwhile, their fans and followers are desperately waiting for the wedding pictures, social media has been flooded with innumerable throwback photos. Afte 6 years of relationship the duo has finally decided to tie a knot. The pictures depict their love and commitment towards each other.

Though some of the attendees have shared a few photos, their guest list, outfits, various ceremonies have not been out

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding: Just like their relationship, which was almost for 6 years, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding is also fully private. While their fans and followers are desperately waiting for the wedding pictures, social media has been flooded with innumerable throwback photos. The wedding ceremony at Villa del Balbianello in Italy have been kick-started and the couple to ensure privacy and smoothness, the duo has paid extra attention to the security around the venue.

Afte 6 years of relationship the duo has finally decided to tie a knot. The pictures depict their love and commitment towards each other. But the wedding has been excessively private. Though some of the attendees have shared a few photos, their guest list, outfits, various ceremonies have not been out.

Therefore, it remains to be seen what the diva is planning to wear. Will she be simple and subtle like Anushka, who kept it simple with a decent pink-beach lehenga, or will she wear something like Sonam, who wore something excessively traditional and with a heavy makeup.

Ranveer’s outfit is going to be more interesting and perhaps important than Deepika’s. The groom-to-be generally like to keep it way too stylish and something goes out of the box with weird outfits. Lately, he was spotted at an event in which she wore a skirt-like-attire.

