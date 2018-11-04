Ranveer Singh having all the fun in the world because c'mmon it is his pre-wedding Haldi ceremony. As the fans were waiting for a glimpse of the groom-to-be Ranveer Singh, a couple of pictures from the couple's Haldi ceremony started doing the rounds on social media.

A couple of days ago, a series of pictures featuring beautiful and adorable Deepika Padukone found the way to several social media platforms, leaving an idea for the fans that the pre-wedding celebrations have begun for the most-followed celebrity couple. As the fans were waiting for a glimpse of the groom-to-be Ranveer Singh, a couple of pictures from the couple’s Haldi ceremony started doing the rounds on social media. The photos that are recently surfaced on social media show Ranveer Singh having all the fun in the world because c’mmon it is his pre-wedding Haldi ceremony.

In the pictures, receiving wishes from one of his friends, taking selfies and even dancing. The actor is undoubtedly having the blast and pictures are the clear proof. The festival celebration has just extended for the B-town celebrities and the credit goes to Deepika and Ranveer who are all set to tie the knot on November 14 and November 15. An hour ago, celebrity photojournalist Manav Manglani posted a couple of pictures via his Instagram handle which shows the Padmaavat actor having the gala time during the pre-wedding festivities.

Reports say, the Deepika and Ranveer will tie the knot in Italy’s Lake Como. The celebrity couple recently broke the news of their wedding on several social media platforms. Going through the media reports that have recently surfaced, on November 13, the Sangeet ceremony will take place, which is going to be a grand affair. On November 14, the couple will get married in Kannadiga style wedding, while on November 15, a full-on Punjabi style wedding will take place.

