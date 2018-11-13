Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: And the much-awaited wedding of DeepVeer is around the corner and the preparation for the grand event which is scheduled to take place tomorrow i.e. November 14 and November 15 is underway. Here's all you need to know about the lady behind Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh grand event.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: While Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to get hitched on November 14 and 15, fans are excited to get a sneak peek into what exactly is happening in that beautiful castle right now. Well, each and every move and preparation of Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding is being captured by the shutterbugs. The wedding destination that might remind you of all the fascinating fairytales, is all set to don the grand marriage of DeepVeer. The planner behind the mega event of Bollywood is none other than Vandana Mohan.

Here’s all you need to know about the lady behind Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh grand event:

Vandana along with her team of talented people are known for their professionalism that maintained with utmost seriousness towards work and the personal touch in their project. The lady behind enchanting weddings introduced the idea of sheets and lists that would focus on details service fee and the process to the grand event for her clients. The stunning lady who began her career as a script-writer and anchor soon chose a path of production and finally became a consultant with a Chinese production company in 1980.

The beautiful lady soon realised that she needs make the best use of her talent that was into event management by launching her own company in 1989 and named it the Backstage Productions. She now backs the Wedding Design Company which has organised hundreds of weddings in India and abroad. From Sonam Vaswani-Navin Fabiani to Parth Jindal and Anushree Jasani, Tanvi Jindal and Tarini Jindal, Prince Shivraj Singh and Princess Gayatri Kumari, Vikram Chatwal and Deepak Parekh’s son’s wedding, she and her company are known for leaving her spark in the events that are organised by her.

