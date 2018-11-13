As the most awaited wedding of the year has almost arrived, the excitement among fans have also risen to double. The power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be taking weddings vow tomorrow, November 14-15. With a very little time for it left now, we have brought all the information you should have about the groom's family. Ranveer Singh who is truly, deeply, madly in love with his would-be-wife has a surname you might not know.

With a very little time for it left now, we have brought all the information you should have about the groom’s family. Ranveer Singh who is truly, deeply, madly in love with his would-be-wife has a surname you might not know. Ranveer Singh Bhavnani, born to parents Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani in the year 1985 is currently 33 years old. Very few of his fans know that Ranveer Singh is the second cousin of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor, being the nephew to Anil Kapoor and Sunita Bhavnani Kapoor.

Father of Bajirao Mastani actor, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani is a well known and successful real estate businessman, mainly based in Bandra. Being a supporting father, he has acted as a pillar for Ranveer always. While Bollywood’s Khilji’s mother, Anju Bhavnani is a homemaker and there is very less we know about her. Gifted with an elder sister names Ritika Bhavnani, Ranveer had a partner in crime for life. Ritika Bhavnani is also an actress and is already married.

However, Ritika is elder to Ranveer and and is very protective about him. Ranveer Singh seems to share a warm bond with his sister and he has also shared some photos of their childhood on his official Instagram profile. Have a look:

Now, this cute compact family will soon be welcoming Deepika Padukone in it.

