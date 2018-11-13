Bollywood's hot couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is all set to tie the knot on November 14 and 15 this year. Their wedding has become one of the biggest events of this year. The Bajirao Mastani actors are getting hitched in a private ceremony in Italy at Lake Como.

Bollywood’s hot couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is all set to tie the knot on November 14 and 15 this year. Their wedding has become one of the biggest events of this year. The Bajirao Mastani actors are getting hitched in a private ceremony in Italy at Lake Como. They have kept the marriage low-key and will host a grand reception in Bangalore and Mumbai on November 20 and 22. A few celebs will be attending DeepVeer’s marriage ceremony in Italy, according to reports.

If media speculations are to be believed, Deepika Padukone will be wearing a Sabyasachi saree for her wedding and we are sure that she will turn out to be a stunning bride on her wedding day! As per reports, it will be a grand wedding where only a few celebs will be present. According to latest media reports, the first wedding ceremony will be held on November 14 which will take place according to the south Indian rituals and the other ceremony will e held according to the Punjabi rituals.

Since the wedding news is doing rounds on social media and fans are eagerly waiting to see the couple post marriage, we have got you details about where can you see the couple for the first time post marriage. According to latest buzz, DeepVeer will make their first public appearance post marriage on November 21 before their reception in Bangaluru. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been dating for the past six years and is one of the most adored couples in Bollywood.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More